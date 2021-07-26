Millennium Management LLC Invests $21.79 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,885,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000.

NASDAQ:FTPAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

