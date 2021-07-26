Millennium Management LLC Makes New $21.63 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,174,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $33,838,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.