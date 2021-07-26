Millennium Management LLC Purchases 2,867,983 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 297.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 145,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.