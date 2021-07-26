Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,870 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Globe Life worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,871 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $18,516,590 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

