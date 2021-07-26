Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.20% of Gores Holdings V worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRSV opened at $9.97 on Monday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

