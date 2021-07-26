Millennium Management LLC Takes $23.57 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $121.32 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $122.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

