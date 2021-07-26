Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $44,169.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,820,832 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

