Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.

MF opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Missfresh has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

