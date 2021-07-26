Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.59 price objective on the stock.
MF opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Missfresh has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Missfresh Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.