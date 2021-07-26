Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $348.83 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $349.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

