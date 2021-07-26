MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.