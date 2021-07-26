MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $139.02 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

