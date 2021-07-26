MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,133 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $106.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

