MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

