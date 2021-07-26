MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,537,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $528.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.35 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.