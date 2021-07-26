MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $308.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

