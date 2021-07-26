MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

