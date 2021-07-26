MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $190.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.