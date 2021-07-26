Morgan Stanley Has $162.76 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $162,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,019,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,856,000 after acquiring an additional 447,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 202.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 449,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.