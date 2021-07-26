Morgan Stanley Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $70.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,221 shares of company stock valued at $50,829,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

