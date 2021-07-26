Morgan Stanley Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $990.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,450.00 to $990.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $693.21 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.