Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $159,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

