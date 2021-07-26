MSCI (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $578.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $580.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

