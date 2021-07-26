M&T Bank Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.11 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

NYSE MTB opened at $129.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.08. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.