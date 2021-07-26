Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perfom rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.30%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

