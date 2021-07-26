MurAll (PAINT) Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $541,761.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00861936 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,838,936,093 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

