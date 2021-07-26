Murray Steele Purchases 3,964 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).

Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Monday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

