National Bank Financial Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.70.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.39 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,226,596.93. Insiders have sold a total of 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,946 in the last quarter.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.