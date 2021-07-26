National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in National Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

