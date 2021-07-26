Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $360.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,742. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at $502,126,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

