Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 404,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,920. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

