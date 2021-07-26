Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.38. 13,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,508. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

