Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,503 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $5,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

