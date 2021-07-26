Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.96. 273,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944,108. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.