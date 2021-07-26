Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $366,750.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $366,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,617.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nelnet alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

Nelnet stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.