Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €65.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.15 ($79.00).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NEM traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €73.00 ($85.88). The company had a trading volume of 126,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.21. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €72.14 ($84.87). The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

