NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.96.

Shares of NTES opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93. NetEase has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

