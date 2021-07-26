NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.76 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

