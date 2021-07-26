New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDU. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $16,668,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.