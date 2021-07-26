New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDU. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.