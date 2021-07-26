Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHRRF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Newscope Capital has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Newscope Capital alerts:

About Newscope Capital

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Newscope Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newscope Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.