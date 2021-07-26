NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.290-2.290 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE:NXRT opened at $61.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.