NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $808.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 642,559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.