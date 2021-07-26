NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 581,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

