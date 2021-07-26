Nitorum Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nitorum Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,511,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 812,364 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 2.7% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 89,464 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,998. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.