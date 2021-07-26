Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 1,947,100 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947,100 shares during the period. Primo Water makes up 6.9% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 5.34% of Primo Water worth $139,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,752.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,035,537 shares of company stock worth $17,973,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

