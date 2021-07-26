NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $21.55. 29,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,291. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 144.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

