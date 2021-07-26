Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NTRS opened at $111.49 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,280 shares of company stock worth $14,905,445. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.