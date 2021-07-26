Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DZS were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZSI stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $517.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

