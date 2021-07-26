Northern Trust Corp Purchases 343,274 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

