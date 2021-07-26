Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

