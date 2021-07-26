Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,582 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODC stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

